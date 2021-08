Image credit: Instagram

Radha Krishna

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new love story of Kartik and Sirat is just too adorable. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi make us fall in love with their performance every day. Kartik has now confessed his love for Sirat and we cannot wait for some lovey-dovey moments. In the recent episode, we saw Kairav imagining Kartik and Sirat as Krishna and Radha. The dream sequence was just so beautiful that we could not take our eyes off Mohsin and Shivangi.