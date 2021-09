Image credit: Instagram

#KaiRat romance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new love story is getting interesting day by day. The story of Kartik and Sirat has begun and people are loving it. However, Manish and especially Surekha isn’t happy with Sirat getting married to Kartik. They keep taunting Sirat for every little thing and make her realise that she cannot be like Naira. But Kartik keeps showing his love for Sirat and makes her realise how she is different from Naira. These cute moments between Kartik and Sirat are a treat for #KaiRat fans.