Image credit: Instagram/kaira_shivin

Sirat's concern for Ranveer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ranveer track is about end. Yes, Karan Kundrra has completed shooting for his last day in the show. Ranveer does not have much time left and he is trying his best that Sirat doesn't go through any chaos once he is gone. He is still trying to convince Kartik that he should take care after her, but Kartik tells him that Sirat loves him a lot and he should just tell her about his health. Later, Ranveer meets his father and asks him to let go off the hatred that he has for Sirat. He is admitted to the hospital and Sirat learns about his health.