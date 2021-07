Image credit: PR Images

Rajan Shahi's surprise

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline is quite interesting and fans are loving it. The team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai share a good bond off-screen and when producer, Rajan Shahi is on sets, celebrations are must. Rajan Shahi surprised the cast and crew of his show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by organising an Eid celebration on the sets. Keeping the pandemic in mind, it was a small celebration where the cast gathered together to cut a cake. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi posed for a picture with Rajan Shahi on this occasion.