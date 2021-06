Image credit: Instagram/shivin_kaira

Team YRKKH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently the most watched shows on television. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s sizzling chemistry has made us all fall in love with #Kaira. We saw the end of Naira and now Shivangi plays Sirat. The new story of Kartik and Sirat is loved by the audience. Recently, due to the growing cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, the government had declared a lockdown in the state and the shootings were stopped. The team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had shifted to Silvassa for shooting. Now, everything is slowly opening in Maharashtra and hence the team has returned to Mumbai. Before they left Silvassa, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Kundrra and others had a good party and have also shared pictures on social media.