Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s latest episodes have been loved by the audience. While Kartik has reunited Sirat and Ranveer, he is now worried about his son, Kairav. Kartik does not want to hurt Kairav but is happy to help Sirat get married to Ranveer. This triangle between Sirat, Ranveer and Kartik gets interesting with each new episode. Recently, Mohsin Khan shared pictures with Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra. These BTS pictures of Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra are pure #BFFGoals, isn’t it?