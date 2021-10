Image credit: Instagram

Team YRKKH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see the entry of new actors as it takes a generation leap. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left the show. They will no longer be seen as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. Along with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, many other actors also quit the show. Shilpa Raizada, Ali Hasan Turabi, Simran Khanna, Harsha Khandeparkar, Aarambh Tehran, Siddharth Dubey also left the show. The team members are extremely close to each other and hence had a small get-together last night.