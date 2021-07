Bidding good-bye to Ranvir

Karan Kundrra left quite an impression on viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, his part as Ranvir has come to an end. We know that he suffers lead poisoning due to his bullet wound which affects his bloodstream. Doctors will tell him that he will die soon. It looks like Karan Kundrra has finished his shoot. The cast and crew bid him good-bye with cakes and flowers. As we know, the team of Rajan Shahi Productions treats actors very well. It is one of the best in the business. Here are the pictures…