Image credit: Instagram

Kartik and Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new story has grabbed everyone’s attention. Sirat and Kartik are finally getting close while they fight against Narendra Nath Chauhan’s evil plans. We recently saw how Narendra Nath Chauhan takes Sirat to a unknown place and pushes her off a cliff while Kartik rushes to save her. Sirat asks Kartik to leave as her death will bring peace in his family. But Kartik tells her that he loves her and hence he will save her. This confession of Kartik broke many hearts. #Kaira fans were upset with it. Post that we saw Naira coming in Kartik’s dream to make him understand that Sirat is his new life now.