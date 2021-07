Image credit: PR Images

#Kaira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent episodes have been quite interesting. Ranveer now knows that he doesn't have much time left, and he is trying to bring Sirat and Kartik together. He meets Kartik and tells him that after he is gone his father will come after Sirat and she won't be able to face him alone. He asks Kartik to be by her side as her support, her love, so that she can fight against everyone. But when Kartik says she loves Ranveer and not him, Ranveer makes him hear the audio where Sirat is confessing her love for Kartik. But Kartik is now shocked and cannot think of anyone except Naira. During this time, Naira comes in to help her Kartik.