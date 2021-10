Image credit: Instagram

Kartik-Naira's first meeting at Hrishikesh

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will soon leave the show. We will no longer be able to see our favourite TV jodi in the show. This news left fans heartbroken as Mohsin-Shivangi aka Kartik-Naira/Sirat had made a special place in our hearts. However, now the news of their exit has been confirmed and very soon new actors will take their place. As we enjoy the last few episodes of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, we take you all through the amazing love story these two actors have given to the television industry. Yes, we take you through the love story of Kartik-Naira and Kartik Sirat. This picture is of Kartik and Naira’s first meeting at Hrishikesh. This love story began with hatred and later they began friends when Naira came to know that Kartik is an employee in her father’s company. Their friendship grew stronger and soon they began having feelings for each other.