Image credit: PR Images

#KaiRat's emotional moment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s story currently revolves around Sirat and Kartik’s struggle to save Ranveer. However, they fail and Ranveer breathes his last. But before he dies, he makes Sirat and Kartik promise that they will always be together and get married. Sirat is hurt and shattered as she was now clear that she wants to be with Ranveer. However, now Ranveer has left us suddenly and Sirat’s happiness has gone along with him. In the upcoming episode, we will see Sirat and family performing Ranveer last rites.