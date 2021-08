Image credit: Instagram/Himanshu Gadani

New dance performance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current storyline has grabbed all the attention. Sirat is back in Goenka house. However Kartik has lied to his family that Sirat is his wife. Kartik and Sirat want to find out how Ranveer's father has framed Sirat in Ranveer's murder case. Sirat promises the Goenkas that she will bring back the respect their family has lost because of her. We will soon witness a Raksha Bandhan episode in the show and when it is festivals, dance performance is a must. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's dance choreographer, Himanshu Gadani has shared BTS pictures with Mohsin and Shivangi.