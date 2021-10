Image credit: Instagram

Mohsin Khan bids adieu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will go through a generation gap and we will see the entry of new characters. Since a long time, there have been rumours that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show. And today was Mohsin Khan’s last working day. Yes, he shot for his last scene as Kartik Goenka. Mohsin Khan shared pictures on Instagram from his farewell and surely brings tears to our eyes.