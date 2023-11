Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors education qualification

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television that has kept viewers hooked to the screens for decades. The show has undergone a generation leap of 22 years. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting. Samridhii Shukla to Shehzada Dhami; A Look at the education qualification of the new cast of the show.