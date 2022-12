Evergreen TV jodis we want to see together again

Our TV industry has given us some of the most amazing on-screen jodis ever. The story, romance, chemistry and twist and turns have kept the audience hooked to the TV show and ship the TV jodis together. Today, we will be having a look at the popular TV jodis that created a massive fan following for the popular TV shows. These TV jodis are no longer seen on-screen together and we would so want to see them back together again. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani, Imlie stars Fahmaan Khana and Sumbul Touqeer Khan and more, here are popular TV jodis we want back.