Anupamaa is leading the Most-liked Hindi TV shows list

And we are back with the most-liked Hindi TV shows list for the week. Ormax Media brings out the data and they have recently dropped the list from dates 16 December to 22 December. There are a few surprises. Some shows such as Parineetii, Radha Mohan, Indian Idol 14 and Teri Meri Doriyaann could not make it to the Top 10 TV shows list this time. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa have again grabbed the top spot. The show has set in for leap. We saw Anuj calling out Anupamaa for her lack of motherly affection towards Choti Anu. Then they went their separate ways. Sukirti Kandpal has entered the show as the new love interest in Anuj's life.