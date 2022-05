Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa Ki Shaadi is one costly affair

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently seeing AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka’s wedding. Harshad Chopda plays abhi while Pranali Rathod plays Akshu. The two are widely shipped duo. Harshad and Pranali share very good chemistry. And their on-screen wedding is one of the most-talked-about things of late. AbhiRa Ki Shaadi is happening in Jaipur. The makers spent a lot of money on the wedding track. Let’s have a dekko at the cost of Akshara’s bridal lehenga and more details below…