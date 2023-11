Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata to start with a new story

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is taking a generation leap. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story is ending. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will play the lead roles next. The story of Armaan and Abhira is starting from tomorrow (November 6). Harshad Chopda has shot for his final episode but Pranali Rathod is yet to do so. Abhimanyu’s character has died in the episode today but Akshara’s character will continue. It was reported that Pranali will not continue as Akshara and Preeti Amin will take over the character. However, Pranali has now reached Mahabaleshwar where the new cast is shooting. We wonder if the makers have changed their decision to replace Pranali.