Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai season 4 new cast

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will no longer be seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The popular TV show featured Harshad as Abhimanyu Birla and Pranali Rathod as Akshara in the 3rd generation story. And now, the story will move forward, Harshad, Pranali and a lot more celebrities will leave the show and make way for the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Today, a Hawan was organised by the makers, Director's Kut Production and a lot of new cast members were present too. Let's meet them.