Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on track with decent TRP numbers

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s story as Abhimanyu and Akshara ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, fans were not happy with it and did not even accept the new cast. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead roles in the show now. Apart from them, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also in the new story. The TRPs of the show had dropped ever since the new cast entered but now, the show is back on track. The TRPs of the show are back. Here are reasons that might have helped the show.