Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Celebs who can replace Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod in the show

Soon everyone's beloved Abhimanyu and Akshara will bid adieu to the popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu is going to die after he gets into an accident. It is said that Abhir is also likely to lose his life. On the other hand, there have been talks about Akshara's baby being born and that she and Abhir will take the story forward. Buzz is also that Akshara might get pregnant with Abhimanyu's child later and then the story would continue. Lots and lots of theories are surfacing every day. Along with them also surfacing are the names of the celebs who might be replacing Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the show. Let's check out...