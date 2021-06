Image credit: PR Images

#KaiRat dance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a huge drama as Sirat is struggling with her feelings for Kartik but does not want that to affect her relationship with Ranveer. She has finally decided to tell Ranveer the truth. She gathered up the courage to talk to him, but Ranveer surprised her by throwing a party for her. While she was getting ready, Mauri comes to talk to her. Sirat tells her that she will confess everything to Ranveer because she feels she is not being fair to him. Meanwhile, Ranveer and Kartik have dressed alike and even wear the same mask. She dances with Kartik thinking it is Ranveer.