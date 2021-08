Image credit: Instagram/shivin_kaira

#KaiRat wedding

All the allegations against Sirat and Kartik have been cleared. Narendra Nath Chauhan's truth is out and he has been arrested by the police. Sirat's boxing has begun but Kartik is struggling to express his love for Sirat. However, he proposes Sirat post she wins her boxing match. But she decides to leave the Goenka house but Kartik stops her. Sirat then proposes Kartik and they confess their love for each other. The wedding preparations have begun in the show. Reports say that Kartik and Sirat will also have a grand wedding like Kartik and Naira.