Image credit: Instagram/shivangixdesire

So pretty

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has left us speechless with her performance in the show. With Naira, she made us fall in love with her and now as Sirat leaves us surprised with each new episode. Shivangi Joshi has gained immense popularity for her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not just her performance, her pretty looks too win hearts. In the recent episodes, we saw Sirat’s post wedding looks and just like Naira, we are in love with Sirat’s looks too.