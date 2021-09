Image credit: Instagram/kaira_kairat

#KaiRat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting day by day. All the allegations against Sirat and Kartik have been cleared. Narendra Nath Chauhan's truth is out and he has been arrested by the police. Sirat's boxing has begun and we also saw Kartik-Sirat expressing their love for each other. Kartik and Sirat are also married and we saw a grand #KaiRat wedding. Now, we came across a few BTS pictures of Mohsin-Shivangi from #KaiRat’s first romantic dance.