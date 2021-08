Image credit: PR Images

#KaiRat Teej celebrations

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a major twist. While recently we saw that Kartik couldn't convince Sirat to come with her, she herself realised that she should go with him and help his family. Once they reached home, Sirat was scared of going inside and she felt that they should have informed the Goenkas before coming. The family is shocked to see them and Manish tells Kartik to not let Sirat inside. He feels that they have been through a lot because of her and said that their problems will only increase if she comes back. But Kartik wouldn't take no for an answer and tells him that Sirat is his wife. The family is left stunned by this and they tell Kartik that he has disappointed them. Even Sirat couldn't believe it but Kartik tells her that he didn't have a choice and since he has promised Mauri and Ranveer that he will take care of her, he will always be there by his side. Soon, we will see Teej celebrations at Goenka house.