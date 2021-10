Image credit: Instagram

Shivangi Joshi's emotional moment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a generation leap from October 27. The show will no longer have Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. Mohsin Khan left the show earlier itself and it was Shivangi’s last day now. She was seen posing for pictures with the cast and got emotional.