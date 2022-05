Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans become curious after Shivangi Joshi’s talks of a surprise?

Actress Shivangi Joshi aka Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naira posted a picture of hers in a white saree. The outfit was from Varun Bahl. She said that fans can expect a surprise soon. Now, people are wondering if she is going to make a cameo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or not. The wedding of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) is going to happen soon. This is the first wedding in the third generation of the Singhania – Goenka families. Here is a lowdown…