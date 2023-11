Shivangi Joshi

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will soon take a leave from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara will finally end. This was the third generation of the show and people loved it as much as they loved the previous two stories of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami will play the lead roles. Along with them, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will also enter the show. Before we welcome the fourth generation of the show. Here’s a look at what the former star cast is doing right now. We begin with our favourite Naira. Shivangi Joshi is currently seen as Aradhana in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon. Her jodi with Kushal is being loved. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she was seen doing reality shows and music videos. She also was seen as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2.