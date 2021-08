Image credit: Instagram

Sirat as Simran

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a major twist with a six months leap. Both Kartik and Sirat are living in their separate worlds and Sirat is now called Simran, who lives in Dalhousie, while Kartik lives on and off in London. Kartik decides to come back to India, and gives a pleasant surprise to the Goenkas. Kairav had made a beautiful painting of him, and Kartik was over the moon on receiving it. Later, Kartik tells everyone that he needs to go out for some work and they understand that he wants to go and look for Sirat. Kairav tells him that Sirat was always there when they needed her so now it's their turn to be there for her. However, Sirat is living a simple life as Simran and supporting an old couple. Shivangi Joshi's new look as Simran is just too pretty and these pictures are proof.