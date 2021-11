Image credit: Instagram

Akshara or Aarohi?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new story has begun and people are loving it. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant aka Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi’s love triangle looks interesting. As per the latest story, Abhimanyu is in love with Akshara. He wants to confess his feelings for her but is afraid if he gets rejected. He gets Akshara's number and calls her up, and tells her that he is missing her. Aarohi is on her way to their room and Akshara tells him that she is feeling sleepy and will talk later. The next day, Akshara and Aarohi both get ready for their interviews. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu will meet the Goenkas to talk about his marriage, but Kairav asks him if he wants to get married to Akshara or Aarohi.