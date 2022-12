Image credit: Twitter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming big twists

In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw a shocking twist taking place. Neil has died. Paras Priyadarshan was reportedly not ready to play a father on-screen after the leap and hence, he quit. While there is no confirmation on the same, his exit is confirmed. Fans are quite disheartened as they loved Neil in the show. Talking about the more drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara has lost one of his children, Abhimanyu along with the other Birla family members have blamed all the tragedies in Akshara. Abhimanyu signs divorce papers and so does Akshara. Now, here's what's in store in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.