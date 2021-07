Ranvir’s unrequited love

The track of Karan Kundrra (Ranvir) is coming to an end in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After this, we will see the story of Kartik and Sirat. In the coming episodes, Sirat will fight with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) for keeping her in the dark about Ranvir’s health. He is also be overwhelmed with grief. Sirat will take him to the hospital and discover that he has limited time to live. Take a look at the pics…