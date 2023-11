Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira to meet Manish and Ruhi

Abhira follows her mother's footsteps and is in the final year of law. In the upcoming episode of the show, Abhira will be seen helping her mother in the resort business while handling her studies. Abhira will soon meet her great grandfather Manish and sister Ruhi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhira and Armaan to meet in Mussoorie; here's all you can expect next