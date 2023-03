Harshad Chopda, Harshad Arora's alleged love stories with co-stars

In the past, Harshad Chopda was linked to Additi Gupta and Sriti Jha. Both the alleged relationships ended after a year or so. Harshad Arora and his Dahleez co-star Tridha Choudhary dated for a year or so. Later, he dated his Mayavi Maling co-star Aparna for four long years. They split in 2022.