TV celebs and their educational qualification

Popular television actors including Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and more stars have often managed to keep the viewers enthralled with their performances in their shows. These stars have won hearts with their on-screen chemistry and storylines. But did you know how educate your favourite telly stars are? Check out their highest educational qualifications and get ready to be surprised.