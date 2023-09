Ulka Gupta received multiple rejections

Banni Chow Home Delivery fame actress Ulka Gupta made her way to the hearts of the audiences with her performances in top shows. She received fame and stardom at a young age. Reportedly, the actress has been often pointed out for her dusky complexion. She had even recalled the multiple rejections she faced at work despite her talent.