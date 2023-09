Ayesha Singh had plans to quit acting career

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh played the role of Sai in the show. The actress revealed in an interview that she got a few commercials at the start of her career, but later had to wait a lot to bag her first big role. There was a time when she decided to give up her acting career and take up a job in a bank as she was not getting any roles. But before leaving the city, she auditioned for Ghum and as she reached Agra she got a call that she was selected for the role. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhira fans praise Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod for pulling off the awkward hug