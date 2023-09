YRKKH diva Hina Khan’s Oops moment: Diva was seen covering her neckline

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan who gained a lot of fame and limelight with her role as Akshara has now become a household name. The actress also suffered an oops moment at an event. The diva wore a colorful off-shoulder shimmery gown with a deep side neckline. Hina was seen covering it with her hand. Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Aradhna falls in love with Reyansh again, will Malini come between them?