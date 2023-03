Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah takes the top spot

Ormax Media's list of most-liked TV shows for March 18 to March 24 is out not. Once again, the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the number one position. Dilip Joshi starrer has been ruling this list for quite a few weeks. Even though the fans are missing their Dayaben when Shailesh Lodha has also quit the show - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still a favourite of all. Here's looking at the other TV shows on this list.