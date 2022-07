Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Indians are in love with TV serials, aren't they? From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Indian TV serials have defined quite a few norms about a 'perfect family' or 'perfect bahu'. And there is no denying that these TV serials go on for years and years! Here's looking at some of the longest-running shows. On top of the list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It started in 2009 and till now fans are in love with the show. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were the first Naitik and Akshara and now Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara have taken the story forward. In between, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan played the leads.