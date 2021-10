Image credit: Instagram/Himanshu Gadani

#KaiRat performance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline is quite adorable. Kartik and Sirat are happily married and they also welcome a cute little baby girl and name her Aarohi. Now, Kartik and Sirat have to manage Akshara, Aarohi and Kairav. Kartik and Sirat are doing their job well and are also taking out time for each other. We have often seen them giving a romantic dance performance on the show. Now, once again we will get a beautiful performance.