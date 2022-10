Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV stars who rejected the role of Naira, Kartik and Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has been going on since 2009 and continues to rule hearts even now. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been making it to the TOP 5 on the TRP chart. We have seen Naira-Kartik's love story and now, the show focuses on Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story. Today we are here with a list of TV stars who rejected the roles of Naira, Kartik and Abhimanyu. The names on the list have surfaced in various media reports. We have compiled a few below: Let's check out who rejected which role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below: