Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi, Ishaan search for Ishaa, is she dead?

In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaa comes to Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) birthday celebration and gets humiliated by the birthday boy. Shantanu comes to rescue Ishaa and tells Ishaan to behave properly. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) tells Ishaan that Ishaa loves him and shows him the letters that the latter wrote on his every birthday. Ishaan burns the letters and shows no mercy on her. Surekha blames Shantanu for bringing Isha to the party. In the upcoming episode, Shantanu will be seen telling everyone how they mistreated Ishaa when he went for Vipassana. Surekha plays her game of manipulation and tells Shantanu that they are ready to get Isha back home, but she does not want any favours from them. She even says that Isha paid back the amount that was spent on the hospital bill. Shantanu does not give up on Ishaa. On the other hand, lshaan and Savi start searching for Ishaa. Cops tell them about Ishaa's death and tell them to identify the body. But is Ishaa dead? Or has Yashwant kidnapped her?