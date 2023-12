Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused the producer of sexual harassment

Actress Jennifer Mistry who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah alleged that producers Sohil Ramani and Asit Modi sexually assaulted her. She reportedly claimed she told Ramani about her ordeal, but the producers denied the claim. Asit said that she was let go from the show due to misbehavior and they will take take legal action against the actor for trying to defame him and the show.