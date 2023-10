Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara chooses Abhinav's memories over Abhimanyu?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara gets to know about her pregnancy and thinks about her marriage with Abhimanyu. She decides to not marry him as she does snot want him to get burdened with Abhinav's child. Akshara decides to not marry Abhimanyu and stay happily with Abhinav's memories and his child.