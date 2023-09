Upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running successfully for a decade now. The makers are gearing up for high-voltage drama in the upcoming episodes that will leave audiences shocked. Fans of Abhimanyu and Akshara wanted them to reunite. Well, the makers have granted their wish and the two will soon get married. But, before their D-day, a look at the various twists and turns that will leave you shell-shocked.