Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara to be blamed for Aarohi’s death

Aarohi will meet with an accident and Akshara will try to save her by stopping the car. However, she will fail in saving her and Surekha will see Akshara in the car that hit Aarohi. She will blame Akshara and Akshara will also feel guilty about it. Hence, everyone will believe that it was Akshara’s fault. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new twist: Abhira marries Armaan who loves Ruhi; will Akshara's daughter ever be accepted by Poddars?