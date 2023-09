Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Manjiri, her cousin and Muskaan join hands

Akshara and Abhimanyu have already had their share of problems. Now, the two are all set to reunite, but Manjiri and Muskaan plan to break their marriage with the help of the former's cousin. Akshara's pregnancy news has left Manjiri angry and she will not let Abhimanyu adopt the baby. What will happen next? Will Akshara and Abhimanyu part ways? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu gets a chance to rectify his mistakes, will he win Akshara’s love again?